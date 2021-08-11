Baby changing mats UK 2021: the best portable and permanent mats for changing your baby

The best portable and permanent baby changing mats

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Nappy changes may possibly be the least glamorous of all parenting tasks, but there’s no escaping them - several times a day and even at night too. One way of making nappy time a little more fun is to invest in a gorgeous changing mat.

What should I look for in a changing mat?

Changing mats can cost anywhere from a few quid to close to £100, so it’s worth doing some research before you buy. It’s important to take your lifestyle into account: will you spend most of your time at home or are you always out and about?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can buy large changing mats that are perfectly at home in the nursery but aren’t so portable, or opt for handy roll-up options that you can stick in your handbag or use at home if you’re always out and about.

You’ll probably need both unless you’re happy to use a portable changing mat at home, but many changing bags come with mats included, so check to avoid buying the same thing twice.

Design is an important consideration, too: there are changing mats of all shapes, sizes and colours out there, so consider whether you’d like a neutral look to blend into your home or a traffic-stopping design to take centre stage in your nursery.

How easy it will be to clean should also be a factor in your decision-making: some changing mats will need to be washed in the machine after an accident, whereas with others you’ll simply need to wipe them clean.

There are so many options out there, each with their own perks, whether a memory-foam filling, raised sides to stop your baby rolling or nifty compartments in which to store nappies: whatever your priorities and budget, you’ll find the changing mat for you in our handy roundup.

Interested in more baby related content? Check out our coverage of the best prams on the UK market, the most reliable high chairs, or the best baby monitors to watch out for your wee one.

Mamas & Papas Dream Upon A Cloud Luxury Changing Mattress Mamas & Papas Dream Upon A Cloud Luxury Changing Mattress £36.00 adorable design 4/5 We instantly fell in love with the adorable Dream Upon A Cloud Luxury Changing Mattress from fabulous UK nursery brand Mamas & Papas. If you’re after something a little softer than the typical PVC, wipe-clean finish, this is an ideal choice. Not only is it super soft thanks to its towelling insert, but it also looks impossibly cute thanks to its neutral white and grey tones and its cloud-shaped pillow that keeps baby extra comfy during nappy changes. It’s also easy to clean, as both the towelling insert and the removable cover are washable. A beautiful addition to any neutral nursery. Buy now

JoJo Maman Bebe Bright Rainbow Changing Mat JoJo Maman Bebe Bright Rainbow Changing Mat £13.00 affordability 3/5 If you’re after a cheerful changing mat that will perk up your nursery without costing a fortune, the Bright Rainbow Changing Mat from beloved baby brand JoJo Maman Bebe is for you. With its bright rainbow print and simple white background, it’ll slot into any interior scheme, while our mini tester found its comfy foam filling dreamy to lie back on. We also liked how easy it is to wipe clean, and it’s a nice generous size too, to accommodate your baby as he or she grows. Buy now

Nuby Travel Change Mat Nuby Travel Change Mat £17.99 affordability 4/5 If you’re a parent on the go, do yourself a favour and invest in the tremendously handy Travel Change Mat from baby experts Nuby. Available in three on-trend designs, chevron, floral or leopard, the waterproof product is both a nappy bag and a changing pad at once - genius. When unfolded, it transforms into a comfy mat on which to change your little one, and when rolled up, it’s a portable carrying bag with loads of thoughtful compartments. We loved all the small details in this change mat: the strap that you can attach to your pram or handbag, the zip pockets in which to carry bits and bobs, the fact that the changing mat is detachable and the clever plastic case in which to keep baby wipes fresh for longer. Perfect for parents who don’t want to lug a huge changing bag around with them all the time, but want a compact, stylish two-in-one nappy bag and changing mat on the go. Buy now

Toddlekind Changing Mat Toddlekind Changing Mat £29.99 preventing rolling 3/5 As your baby grows, trying to roll off the changing mat becomes a fun game for them - and a nerve-wracking experience for you. Changing mats with raised edges, like this one from chic British baby brand Toddlekind, help to prevent rolling. Our little tester enjoyed testing the boundaries of this mat but felt safe and sound rolling from side to side, while our adult testers enjoyed the luxuriousness of its thick foam padding and how easy it is to wipe clean. We also loved the huge range of designs available, with its selection of earthy, pastel-hued tones sure to appeal to style-conscious parents. Buy now

CuddleCo Bamboo Natural Changing Mat CuddleCo Bamboo Natural Changing Mat £24.99 luxuriously soft material 5/5 Our adult testers were secretly wishing for an adult-sized version of this dreamy Bamboo Natural Changing Mat from nursery and baby brand CuddleCo just to relax on after a hard day at work. Its super-soft bamboo fibres make it a seriously comfy place for baby to relax on while having his or her nappy changed, and we also loved the raised sides which prevent rolling. We were impressed by the memory foam construction, which ensures your baby feels right at home on this mat, and it looks gorgeous and high-end aesthetically too. In case of any accidents, you can remove the cover for washing too, while there’s a waterproof inner lining to protect the foam inside. Buy now