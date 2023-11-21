Join us LIVE at Preston’s County Hall as a press conference takes place following an independent review into Lancashire Police’s handling of the Nicola Bulley investigation.

The review was ordered by Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden to address concerns over how the Constabulary "lost control of the media narrative” in the weeks following her disappearance.

It has looked at how the force dealt with the press and “online amateur detectives”, and whether it might have done more to mitigate sensationalist reports in the tabloids and harmful speculation and conspiracy theories on social media platforms such as TikTok.

Ahead of today’s press conference, Mr Snowden said: “It became such a sensational story, particularly in the national papers, about bungling, incompetent cops – yet they (Lancashire Police) were right all along.

"So how did police lose control of that narrative? How did that get so out of hand? That is one of the things we wanted to get to the bottom of in this review.”

As the report is released we also take a look back at the events surrounding the mystery which unfolded in January 2023.

