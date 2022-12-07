Bristol - stand up and be counted, as research has concluded that the city is the best in the United Kingdom for drive-through offerings . The study, conducted by Select Car Leasings , continued with their efforts for the best parking in the UK with the best city for those quick, in-car meal requests before the drive home or elsewhere.

Joining Bristol on the top spot comes Leicester, while London , Sheffield and Glasgow round out the top five. The researchers looked at distances between drive-throughs in the areas to the city and town centres, each individual company’s ratings on Google Reviews and analysing positive keywords within each Google Review.

Despite Bristol placing sixth with the number of drive throughs available in the city, their locations around the city centre and ease of accessibility earned it along with Leicester (with a mere 26 drive throughs ranking them lower) the top spot on the list. Sheffield can boast that they are the best city in the North of England for drive-through offerings despite again having a lower number of drive-through operators.

Despite boasting one of the largest numbers of drive-through services in the United Kingdom, Liverpool placed at the bottom of the list. Liverpool also included the lowest scoring drive through in the study, with KFC East Prescott Road earning and Costa Coffee in the Academy Business Park 22.4 points each, including a zero Google Score rating for Colonel Sanders’ drive-through location in the city.

The full list of Britain’s top ten cities for drive-through offerings is below, while the company’s research on parking availability in UK cities can be found on the Select Car Leasings’ website .

The top ten cities in the UK for drive-through offerings

