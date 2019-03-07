Wyre Council will spend £43,000 giving tablets to councillors - but say it will SAVE money

Councillors in Wyre will be given electronic tablets and accessories – at a cost of £22,330 to the taxpayer.

The purchase, to happen after the local elections in May, will allow for “paperless working”, authority documents revealed.

A further £10,080 will be spent on set-up costs and training, £5,130 on IT support, and £4,950 on security software – bringing the total cost for 50 devices up to £42,490.

They will “have a life expectancy of four to five years”, over which time the council hopes to save between £54,832 and £68,540 by “restructuring staff and significantly reducing the amount of paper, printing and postage”, the documents added.