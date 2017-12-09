Joy as libraries are to reopen

The battle to reopen Thornton Library has been won.

The Victoria Road East building was among 28 earmarked for closure in 2016 by the former Labour leadership of Lancashire County Council after its budget was cut by the Government.

But the new Tory leadership at County Hall said when elected in May it would look to reopen them and has now agreed that Thornton will reopen in mid February next year with plans to reopen Cleveleys later in the spring.

Wyre councillor Andrea Kayhas been leading the fight to get them reopened and had championed community bids from the Thornton Gala Committee and UR Potential to run them.

Today she said: “This is the best Christmas present I could have.

“The Conservative group at County Hall confirmed the reopening and I am delighted.

“Thornton will be run by the county council and URPotential will run Cleveleys.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who supported this, the residents, the school children and the county councillors.

“Thornton is being tidied up ready for use. I would like to see it become a centre for the community, perhaps with a cafe and the Post Office in there too. Everyone needs to get behind our libraries they are so important.”

Coun Kay helped co-ordinate the two community bids to get the libraries opened.

Thornton Gala Committee and Blackpool-based community interest company URPotential met county councillors earlier this year to try to formalise deals to take over. But now County Hall has decided to run Thornton while Cleveleys will be community group run and further details of its opening arrangements will be released later.