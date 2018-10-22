Appeal launched after a man was assaulted in Poulton

Photos of a man have been released as part of an appeal to identify him following an assault in Poulton.

The incident happened on in the early hours of October 14 when a man had fallen to the floor and was kicked in the back. Police were called around 3.15am following reports of disorder involving more than 20 people in Church Street.

Police have said following an investigation, they have identified a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

PC Carol White, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing for information in connection with an incident in Poulton.

“If you recognise the man pictured please come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 221@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0258 of October 14.

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.