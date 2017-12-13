Parents warned over children’s behaviour after ‘ringleaders’ are caught in Wyre

Youngsters causing trouble in Wyre have been warned that police and council staff will ‘pursue all legal options to protect the community’.

A report by the council’s community safety boss, Coun Roger Berry [pictured], said several ringleaders were identified following an investigation into a gang behaving badly over the summer.

He said: “Where the youngsters were younger than 16, their parents have been served with a community protection warning notice. Where [they] were older ... it is considered they are old enough to be responsible for their own actions therefore they were served with a community protection warning notice directly.”