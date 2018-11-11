Lifeboat volunteers rescue two people in the sea off Rossall Point in Fleetwood

Have your say

A lifeboat was scrambled to rescue two people in the sea off Rossall Point in Fleetwood.

When they arrived Blackpool and Fleetwood RNLI teams discovered a fishing boat had sunk leaving the people in the water.

Tweeting today RNLI volunteers said: “Our @RNLI volunteers were called out at 12.40pm to two people in the sea at Rossall Point.

“Our Atlantic 85 lifeboat and @FleetwoodRNLI launched and on arrival found that a small fishing boat had sunk leaving the occupants in the water they were taken to safety by Fleetwood lifeboat.”