Fleetwood Town players will not be distracted by FA Cup draw

Wes Burns insists Fleetwood Town’s players will be preparing for their FA Cup tie at Guiseley on Monday evening and not watching the third round draw.

Town’s clash at the National League North side kicks off at 8pm, with the draw for the next round from 7.30pm.

The Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition at that stage but Burns’ focus is on beating Guiseley and securing that spot in the third round.

He said: “I don’t think we will know until after the game who we have got because we will be out warming up.

“We have a saying: take one game at a time. It’s a one-game mentality. The next game is Guiseley, so we will just make sure we go and beat them.”

Town beat Alfreton Town in the opening round and Burns is expecting a tough test.

He said: “We know they will be physical as all non-league teams are.

“Every team is different, so I don’t think we can compare Alfreton to them. We just need to watch a few video sessions and adapt our tactics from there.”