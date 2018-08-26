Fleetwood biker jumps in to help Korean tourist following scooter theft - and takes him to Great Eccleston tractor pull

A biker from Fleetwood has jumped in to help out a Korean tourist after his scooter was stolen.

Yung Gu Ro has visited thirty-seven countries on his round the world trip and clocked up more than 64,000km on his bike over the past fourteen months.

But his travels came to an abrupt halt when his Honda PCX125 was stolen.

Yung posted the news on his Instagram account on Friday, August 24. He said: "My trip seems to have ended in Manchester. Someone stole my bike."

Now the biking community have set up a Gofundme page to help raise the funds to buy Yung another motorbike. So far they have already raised more than £2,700 of the £3,000 target.

The fundraising page states: "Yung has toured much of the world on his bike, only to arrive in the UK and have it stolen from Manchester, along with his belongings.

"It would be good to be able to replace his bike.

"We want to show him that we are not all scum in the UK."

While the money tots up Lee Hindle, a service manager at Raceways motorbike shop in Fleetwood, made plans to take Yung watch the tractor pull in Great Eccleston over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

To donate to help buy Yung new bike see https://www.gofundme.com/60lkaa8