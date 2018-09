Have your say

Firefighters tackled a kitchen fire that had spread to the roof of a house.

Four fire crews from Fleetwood and Bispham attended the fire on Warren Avenue North, Fleetwood, at 8.30am yesterday.

The fire involved a kitchen extension at the rear of the property, and had spread to the roof.

Firefighters used four sets breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

One person was assessed by paramedics at the scene, but did not need to be taken to hospital.