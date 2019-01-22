AFC Wimbledon 0 Fleetwood Town 3: Match report

Ched Evans marked his return to the starting line-up by helping Fleetwood Town erase their demons and beat bogey team AFC Wimbledon.

The Wombles had beaten Town twice on the opening day and in the FA Cup earlier this month.

But a Town side that had dropped 21 points in the league prior to Tuesday night and had failed to win in eight attempts on the road in the league prior to this clash put those to bed with a convincing 3-0 win at the Cherry Red Records stadium.

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton made on change from the side that drew 1-1 at Rochdale.

Lewie Coyle was sent off that day for a foul on Joe Rafferty.

Town had appealed that decision but it was unsuccessful with Wes Burns dropping into the right back role.

He'd played there for former club Bristol City but had only ever featured at right wing-back for Town in the past.

But the forward took to the role like a duck to water and impressed in the first half as he dominated the right-wing.

In truth Town did not miss Coyle in that first half as Burns impressed.

Ched Evans returned from his two-match suspension to start in the middle of a front three.

And it would be Evans who stole the headlines with two tap-in goals.

In the 3-2 FA Cup defeat to the Dons at Highbury Town were guilty of wasting chances.

But they were clinical in the capital as they steamed into a 2-0 lead.

It was a scrappy opening affair but Town's pressing pay soon saw them reap their rewards in the snow.

And Town punished the Dons by scoring from their first potent attack.

Ross Wallace found himself in space outside the box with his curling effort crashing into the post.

But it fortuitously fell straight into the path of Evans who slid the ball home in the 19th minute.

Town had pressed the Dons and as soon as they got that first goal they smelt blood.

It was Ross Wallace again who showed his higher level class as he cut through the Dons like a hot knife through butter.

He chipped the ball over a host of blue shirts to the unmarked Madden in the box.

The striker is famed for his first time efforts but his strike just dropped onto the roof of the net.

Though Town had their second moments later.

It was James Wallace's turn to pull the strings in the middle.

The midfielder slid the ball over to Burns on the right flank and he raced on.

The forward turned full-back fizzed in a teasing ball that Nadesan stepped over and Madden thrashed towards goal.

The effort rebounded to Evans who fired home from close range in the 30th minute as he celebrated his return from suspension to make it 12 for the term.

Nadesan should have opened his Fleetwood Town account just before the break as he was sent clean through by Madden who unselfishly slid him in.

But the Town forward, on just his first league start for the club was thwarted by Aaron Ramsdale.

Town have dropped 21 points from winning positions this term and if games ended at half-time Town would be in the top four.

But despite another 15 minute lull at the start of the second half they managed to show that they have that game management skill.

The Dons asked questions but Fleetwood defended admirably and the Dons had no chances.

Just Connolly threatened as his ball from the right fizzed tantalisingly across goal.

Town held on with Madden leading a breakaway from a corner.

The forward had Nadesan for company but went for goal himself, firing straight at Ramsdale.

Ash Hunter has found himself on the bench in recent weeks, harsh given his impact on Town's goals.

But the forward proved a point netting just three minutes after coming off the bench.

It was Evans who did the damage.

His header just tipped away by Ramsdale as he went for the hat-trick but Hunter was on hand to nod home the rebound.

A rare header from the paceman but a fine away performance as Town ended a run of eight without a win in the road to pick up their first three points away from home since the 4-0 win at Doncaster Rovers.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Burns, Eastham, Morgan, Husband, Holt (Biggins, 75), J Wallace, R Wallace, Madden, Evans, Nadesan. Subs: P Jones, McAleny, R Taylor, Hunter, Marney, Biggins, Sheron.

AFC Wimbledon: Ramsdale, Watson, Oshilaja, Nightingale, Thomas, Hartigan, Jervis, Pinnock, Barcham, Kalambayi, Pigott. Subs: McDonnell, Wagstaff, Garratt Connolly, Sibbick, Wood, Wordsworth.