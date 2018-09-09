Lovebirds from Ansdell tie the knot after 60 years - and are presented with surprise honeymoon cruise gift round the Med

Have your say

Childhood sweethearts were surprised with a honeymoon gift for a cruise round the Med on their wedding day.

Ron Owen, 84, and Ruth Holt, 79, from Ansdell have finally tied the knot 60 years after going their separate ways.

Ruth's son Michael leads her up the aisle to Ron

“It was absolutely brilliant, a fantastic day," said Ruth’s son Michael speaking after the wedding on Saturday, September 8.

"I walked her down the aisle and gave my mum away.

“She wore a beautiful elegant dress which was navy and white.

“The service at the church Our Lady Star of the Sea was lovely and afterwards we all went to Clifton Gardens Community Hall for a party.”

Ron slips the ring onto Ruth's finger

The spark between newlyweds Ron and Ruth had been reignited after a chance encounter four years ago. The pair had courted in the 1950s, when they both worked at English Electric, in Preston.

But they had ended up thousands of miles apart when Ron, a former cruise ship entertainer, got into show business and Ruth moved to Saudi Arabia.

On meeting again unexpectedly in St Annes when they both retired to the same sheltered housing complex however, they quickly fell in love.

Now the loved-up couple are looking forward to their honeymoon cruise on the Britannia thanks to a London businessman who dished out almost £4,000 for the generous gift.

Ron and Ruth during the service

Michael, 46, said: “Mum got presented with a surprise two-week cruise donated by a businessman in London.

“She was absolutely shocked, she couldn’t believe that someone had been able to do that for them let alone a complete stranger.“

Ron and Ruth head off go on their cruise in the honeymoon suite on the Britannia later in September.

The couple moved into a bungalow together at Clifton Gardens about four months ago.

Ron and Ruth walk down the aisle as a married couple