Late night Christmas shopping event planned in Lytham

Three local business owners in Lytham have decided to matters in to their own hands - and arrange a late night shopping evening .

Christine Chisholm of Heart of the Home, Julie Moores of Hidden Gem and Megan McClelland of Tin Snail, all on Clifton Street, have called on the local stores in the town to take part in the late night event and hope to produce leaflets to publicise the shopping special which will take place on December 6.

Hilary Wright, Linda Fenn, manager Claire Entwistle and Alice Aitken of Room in Lytham.

Christine is hoping the event will be publicised enough for locals to know about it.

She said: “We are aware that late night Christmas shopping events have been tried in Lytham in the past, with little success, which is why we are choosing to do just one this year.

“We thought it might be nice of each participating retailer donated a raffle prize and we could give every customer on the evening a free raffle ticket as a ‘Thank you for shopping local’ incentive.”

Julie believes that shopping locally in Lytham should be celebrated more.

She said: “I honestly do believe we have the best Christmas shopping in the North West, there really is no where like Lytham.

“It is fantastic for individual branded fashion and it’s so nice to shop somewhere that is not the same old retailers you get in big shopping centres.

One of the shops to have signed up to the late night is Room, a clothing and homeware store on Clifton

Street.

Claire Entwistle, the store’s manager, said Lytham has a ‘unique’ feel and she hopes more residents shop locally this year for Christmas.

She said: “You get a really good selection in Lytham that you will find hard to get elsewhere and it would be a shame if stores had to close due to people using online retailers all the time.

“One of the great things about shopping locally at Christmas are the presents. Because they are more individual and unique there are no embarrassing moments on Christmas day when you open the same gifts.”

The event means participating retailers will be open until 8pm. Christine says some of the stores will be offering mulled wine and mince pies to shoppers as well.

If you would like your shop to participate contact Christine on lythamcateringltd@hotmail.co.uk by October 27.