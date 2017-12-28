'Drive to the conditions': Police warning after car flips in rural Fylde road

Motorists have been warned to 'drive to the conditions' after a car flipped onto its roof on a rural Fylde road this morning.

The blue Ford Fiesta was pictured overturned in the middle of Smithy Lane, which runs from Hardhorn to Staining, with Smithy Farm Stables in the background.

Lancashire's Road Policing Unit said nobody was hurt in the crash, and tweeted: "It's icy out there. Please drive to the conditions."

A number of accidents have been reported this morning, and police said 'the main factors are not driving to the conditions'.

"The temperatures are still falling on wet roads," a spokesman added. "Please drive to arrive."