Breaking: Reports of person in water at North Pier

Rescue services were called to Blackpool's North Pier tonight after reports of a person in the water.

Police, the coastguard and the ambulance service were at the scene just after 8.20pm.

The coastguard helicopter was in the air, shining its beam down to the surf.

And rescuers were seen a short time later entering the icy water attached to ropes from the shore.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called out to reports of a person in the water with other partner agencies."

RNLI Blackpool tweeted: "Our @RNLI volunteers were called out at 8.20pm, person in the sea NPier. Weather conditions prevented the lifeboats from launching but our volunteers joined the search on foot & helped UK Coastguard volunteers to recover the casualty before handing over to the ambulance service."