You won’t be ‘short’ with a Lottery win!

Does a £115m fortune sound tasty to you?

Friday’s Euromillions draw is set to make one lucky person very rich indeed with a £115m super jackpot.

In the build up to the draw, Blackpool Tower took delivery of a giant two metre square slab of millionaire shortbread.

Created by Andrea O’Brien from Andrea O’Brien Cake Makers in York, the sparkling golden shortbread was handed out to dancers.

Natalie Cunliffe, who scooped £1m on a National Lottery Scratchcard in February, 2016, returned to The Blackpool Tower where she worked before her win, to help to dish out the millionaire shortbread to dancers.

She said: “Winning the lottery is the most amazing feeling ever – if it can happen to us it can happen to anyone.”

You can buy tickets up to 7.30pm tonight to be in with a chance of winning.