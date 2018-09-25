Woman suffers facial fractures after interceding in argument in Blackpool

A woman who intervened in an argument in Blackpool ended up with fractures to her face and glass in her hip.

The 30-year-old, visiting on a hen party from Durham, collapsed after she was punched and kneed in the face by a man after stepping into an argument between two women.

DC Samantha Phelps from Blackpool CID said: “This was a truly shocking assault with an appalling level of violence used.

“The offender, a man, just laid in to the victim, a woman, for nothing more than trying to diffuse an argument.

“If you think you know who these people could be, please get in contact with us as you may have vital information that could assist our investigation.”

The attack took place on Saturday, August 11 at around 9pm at the Soul Suite on the Promenade.

Police have described the pair as:

* White male, aged in his late twenties to early thirties, of large build with short dark hair which is longer on top and possibly curly. He had a jaw line beard and was wearing a grey and red t-shirt, knee length grey shorts and trainers with a black sole.

* White female, in her mid-thirties, of large build with long dark hair that was tied up in a ponytail. She was wearing a long grey t-shirt and white slider shoes.

Anyone with information can email 3450@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or can call 01253 604112 quoting crime number WA1819256. If you fail to get an answer, you can call 101.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org