Witnesses sought over Blackpool dog walker's death

Witnesses are being sought following the death of a dog walker after a horror crash in Blackpool.

John Nolan, 73, died shortly after the incident, which involved a silver Ford Fiesta on Newton Drive.

Police want people to speak to any people who saw the collision or may have footage on their dash cameras.

The incident happened at 2.40pm on Monday and Mr Nolan’s dog was treated for minor injuries by a vet.

The Staining resident was a deacon at Clifton Christian Centre in Mereside and a retired landlord.

Sgt Finn Quainton from Lancashire Police, said: “First of all, my thoughts are with the gentleman’s family at this incredibly tragic time.

“We’re working to establish the circumstances around the collision and would ask that anyone who witnessed the collision, or was driving along Newton Drive around the time and has dash cam footage, to let us know as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 quoting log number 755 of September 24.