VIDEO: Full steam ahead for historic engine The Leander as it travels from Blackpool to Preston

An historic steam engine rolled into Lancashire today.

The Leander, a 1936 Jubilee Class engine, arrived at Blackpool North station at 11am today as part of a day tour of the North West circling the Forest of Bowland.

The Leander at Layton station. Picture by Charles Findlay

The engine departed from Blackpool North at 2pm and passed through Layton train station a few minutes later, where dozens of train spotters gathered to take pictures.

Greenlands councillor Christine Wright, who attended with the Friends of Layton Train Station, said: "It's so nostalgic. Our son was a trainspotter and when he was small we used to fetch him to Layton train station and sit for hours watching the trains go by.

"We have never seen so many people down here. One man had come from Bolton. It was brilliant and very encouraging to see so many people out."

Her husband David Wright added: "Who couldn't be interested in steam engines? It's a moving, living thing.

Onlookers at Layton station. Picture by Christine Wright

"We don't usually sit on the platform photographing trains, but there are people who do. You get talking to these enthusiasts that are here and they will tell you everything down to the last nut and bolt of the train.

"It's quite impressive with the length of the coaches. It just shows the type of power the steam engine has.

"Other than these heritage tours, you're never going to see steam engines in operation. Not on a main line. Many of the children here will have never seen a steam engine before."

The Leander is due to arrive in Preston at 5.42pm. It will then travel from Preston through Penwortham, Lostock Hall, Bamber Bridge, Houghton, Blackburn, Blackburn, Clitheroe, Hellifield, and Carnforth.