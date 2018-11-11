Victim, 59, violently attacked and robbed in Blackpool

A 59-year-old man was violently attacked and robbed in Blackpool.

The victim was punched in his face several times before he was dragged to the floor where his attacker continued to kick him in the head.

He stole tobacco, gloves and keys from the older man before making off from the scene on Friday at 12.45am.

The 59-year-old victim was later taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment having suffered facial fractures.

He had been walking on Kent Road and had turned into Princess Street when he was attacked from behind as he approached an alley gate.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Police constable Laila Turki, of Blackpool Police, said: "This was a violent and unprovoked robbery where an elderly man has been seriously assaulted.

"We are keen to trace any witnesses, in particular anyone in the Princess Street area around the time of the offence who may have seen or heard what happened.

"Any information provided will be treated in the strictest confidence."

The suspect is described as white, aged in his late 20s, of stocky build, wearing a matching grey top and jogging bottoms.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0086 of November 9.

Alternatively can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.