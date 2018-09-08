Victim, 47, stabbed in Blackpool

Have your say

A 47-year-old man was stabbed twice in Blackpool last night.

His injuries are not life-threatening.

The victim had been walking with a friend along Station Road when he was attacked at about 9.20pm.

Now detectives are launching an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman from Blackpool Police said: "A 47-year-old man was presented at Blackpool Victoria Hospital with two stab wounds. His injuries are not life-threatening.

"Enquiries revealed the man and a friend were walking along Station Road following an evening out when the victim was attacked.

"It is believed the pair had stopped to speak to a young child moments before the assault happened.

"Police are appealing for witnesses and are keen to trace a taxi driver who took the wounded man to hospital."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1541 of September 7 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.