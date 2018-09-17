This is when Storm Helene is set to hit Blackpool - bringing winds of up to 60mph

Have your say

A weather warning has been issued as Storm Helene is set to smash into the North West today.

The weather front is expected to sweep over Blackpool later today before clearing into the North Sea by Tuesday morning.

The Met Office's yellow warning runs from 6pm to 8am tomorrow. Yellow means there is a risk of damage and disruption.

A Met Office spokesman said: "A spell of strong winds is expected, initially mainly in the far southwest of England and across western Wales. The strongest winds then transfer northwards to be over northern England and, perhaps, the far south of Scotland, during the early hours of Tuesday.

"Winds are likely to gust into the 40s or low 50s (miles per hour) quite widely across the warning area. High gusts in the 50s or low 60s mph area also possible over high ground in northern England during the early hours of Tuesday."

What to expect from Storm Helena when it lands:

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected.

Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

Some short term loss of power and other services.

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves.

Some damage to trees is possible, for example large branches or trees falling in a few places.