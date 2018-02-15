Take a trip down the lost back streets of Blackpool’s old centre

Tucked away in the heart of Blackpool, just yards from the Golden Mile and seafront, once upon a time, was this jumble of properties.

These archive pictures, from the 1930s, focus in on Wilkinson’s Yard and Pleasant View. These old streets can be seen in the triangular area between the Promenade and the station platforms in the aerial view of Central Station.

Aerial view showing Central Station. The old streets can be seen in the triangular area between the Prom and the platforms

Our aerial photograph shows Bonny Street on the right, Central Station on the left. The building with the sign which reads Martell’s Brandy marks the easterly perimeter of Wilkinson’s Yard – a narrow cobbled street with homes and businesses intermingled. The whitewashed cottage at the westerly end of the yard butts onto the rear of a terraced house on Bonny Street.

Next to this house, is the access to Wilkinson’s yard – a gap in the terrace with first floor accommodation above it.

The terrace of houses below Wilkinson’s Yard is Pleasant View.

A cockle seller’s mobile stall can be seen to the left of the arch in Pleasant View.

Wilkinsons Yard, looking towards Bonny Street

Pleasant View, in 1933, with a cockle sellers mobile cart visible on the left side of the arch