Have your say

Businesses in Blackpool are seeing a spike in counterfeit bank notes.

It has prompted police in the town centre to warn others of the trend.

A spokesman from the force said: “Blackpool Town Centre Police have identified a spike in counterfeit bank notes across local businesses.

“We are working with local businesses to increase awareness of fake notes.

“If you suspect anyone of using fake notes, call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111”