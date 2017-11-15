'Six police cars and riot van' seen turning up at school after spat between two lads

Have your say

A 'playground scrap' between two teenage lads saw police called to South Shore Academy in St Annes Road this afternoon.

One witness said he saw 'six cop cars and the riot van' go 'charging' into the school grounds, before the force confirmed officers had attended.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called to South Shore Academy at around 2.45pm today.

"On attending it became apparent there had been a dispute between two teenage boys at the school.

"No offences were committed and no arrests were made."

Nobody at the school could be reached for a comment.