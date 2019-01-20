Lee Jones, aged 47, missing from South Shore

Have your say

A 47-year-old man missing from South Shore has been gone for a ‘number of weeks’.

Blackpool Police is now concerned for Lee Jones’ welfare and has issued a missing persons appeal.

PC John Gorst said: "We are concerned about the welfare of Lee as he has not been seen or spoken to for a number of weeks.

“I would ask that anyone with any information contact us.

“Lee, if you read this, please get in touch as your family are worried."

Anyone with any information is requested to call 101 quoting reference LC-20190119-1158