Six-figure investment planned for old Blackpool hotel

Plans have been submitted to Blackpool Council that could see a six-figure sum invested in a rundown former hotel.

Businessman Tony Banks has submitted proposals to install a new ground floor frontage at the former Grosvenor Hotel on Albert Road in the resort.

If the scheme gets the go ahead, it will enable the Grosvenor buildings to be used as part of the Ruskin Hotel next door, which Mr Banks already operates.

The plans also include the construction of a two to three-storey rear extension at basement ground and first floor level and a new rear fire escape.

Mr Banks, whose Blackpool Promotions company owns a number of hotels in the resort, bought the Grosvenor in March.

The proposed refurbishment would see its 47 bedrooms transformed to 30 suites to become part of the Ruskin, which Mr Banks bought in May 2017.

The work will also include a 250-seat cabaret venue and a basement spa complex.