A man who killed a former Blackpool market stall worker will have to wait to learn his fate after the judge in the case was ill.

Mark Tindill, 56, of Topping Street, Blackpool, had been due to be sentenced on Friday March 2 after pleading guilty to murdering Lisa Chadderton, 44, on November 27.

Lisa Chadderton was found dead in a flat above Gillespies bar on Topping Street, Blackpool

The hearing at Preston Crown Court was adjourned until a date yet to be confirmed.