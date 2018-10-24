Ross from Friends releases video mock up of Blackpool theft

Have your say

Ross from Friends has Tweeted his alibi after an appeal went out to find his doppelgänger in connection with a theft in Blackpool.

He posted it along with a mock up video which shows him sneaking off with what looks like an arm full of beer cans.

David Schwimmer in his mock up theft

It comes after Blackpool Police released a CCTV image of a man on Tuesday in relation to a theft at a restaurant on the September 20.

And the internet went wild with the post attracting 133,000 comments and 88, 381 shares saying the man was the spitting image of David Schwimmer.

Now David, who plays Ross in the popular American sitcom, has issued a Tweet.

It states: “Officers, I swear it wasn't me.

CCTV image of Ross lookalike

“As you can see, I was in New York.

“To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.”

If you know who the man in the CCTV image is, email 7798@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log LC-20180920-0670.