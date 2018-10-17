Outstanding Blackpool £1million Lottery prize is finally claimed

Have your say

An unclaimed £1million lottery prize from a Blackpool-bought ticket has finally been claimed.

The EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker prize from the EuroMillions draw on June 15 had previously remained outstanding.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re delighted that the winner of this amazing prize has now come forward and we hope that they will enjoy their win.

"It would have been awful if the ticket-holder had missed out on this life-changing amount of money. We would like to remind all National Lottery players to check their tickets every time they play.”

No further information about the winner has been released.

The winning numbers on June 15 were 23, 26, 33 38 and 49. The lucky stars were 01 and 12.

The secret millionaire had until Wednesday December 12 to claim their prize.