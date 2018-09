Have your say

No one was injured in a house fire in Blackpool.

The blaze in Warley Road was on the ground floor of the house.

A spokesman from the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire was on the ground floor of the property and was extinguished using one hose reel.

"Firefighters were in attendance approximately 40 minutes and there were no casualties reported."

Fire crews were called to the blaze on Saturday, September 8 just before 4pm.