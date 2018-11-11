Motorist pulled over by police on M55 Blackpool for hogging middle lane

A motorist was pulled over on the M55 in Blackpool for hogging the middle lane.

Lancashire Roads Police issued a video of the incident as an example to other drivers of how not to stop on a motorway on being pulling over.

Please take a moment to learn how NOT to stop on the m’way when requested to do so by police. Fortunately the drivers behind held back to a safe distance allowing this incident to come to a safe conclusion! M55 B’pool - Can you guess the initial offence? #T2TacOps @NWmwaypolice pic.twitter.com/Id63QF39SI — Lancs Road Police (@LancsRoadPolice) November 10, 2018 -0" class="article-twitter" data-id=" Please take a moment to learn how NOT to stop on the m’way when requested to do so by police. Fortunately the drivers behind held back to a safe distance allowing this incident to come to a safe conclusion! M55 B’pool - Can you guess the initial offence? #T2TacOps @NWmwaypolice pic.twitter.com/Id63QF39SI — Lancs Road Police (@LancsRoadPolice) November 10, 2018 " data-lang="en" data-align="center" data-conversation="none" data-cards="hidden"> -0").tweetify(); -0" class="article-twitter" data-id="" data-lang="en" data-align="center" data-conversation="none" data-cards="hidden"> -0").tweetify();

The video shows the driver initially moving into the outside lane before moving over to the inside lane, and slowing right down before coming to a stop on the hard shoulder.

In a Tweet Lancashire Roads Police said: “Please take a moment to learn how NOT to stop on the motorway when requested to do so by police.

“Fortunately the drivers behind held back to a safe distance allowing this incident to come to a safe conclusion! M55 Blackpool.”