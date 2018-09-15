Missing Blackpool man Mark Thomas found 'safe' after 'growing concern' for his welfare

Have your say

A missing Blackpool man has been found after Lancashire Police were "growing increasingly concerned" for his welfare.

Mark Thomas, 45, was last seen in the Brunswick area of the town at around 12:40pm this afternoon.

PS Mark Douglas said: “Mark could be in the Blackpool or Fleetwood areas – if you have seen him please let us know.

“Mark if you are reading this, please let someone know you’re okay.”

In a statement released in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said: "Mark Thomas who was missing from home in Blackpool has been found safe.

"He was found this morning.

Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal.