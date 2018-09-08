Missing baby and little girl found in Blackpool safe and well

Have your say

Two missing children have been found safe and well in Blackpool.

Four-year-old Suria Ganhao and three-month-old Leticia Almond who went missing from Preston are now both being safeguarded.

Leticia Almond

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect.

Police launched a search for the children after they were last seen at about 2pm on Friday, September 7.

A spokesman at Lancashire Constabulary said: "Following a number of enquiries the children were both found safe and well at an address in Blackpool this afternoon - Saturday, September 8.

"They are now both being safeguarded.

A man aged 30 and a woman aged 37 have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect."