A man had to be led to safety after he had been found in the sea at Blackpool.

RNLI volunteers scrambled to get to him in their lifeboat in the early hours of this morning.

Man led to safety after found in sea at Blackpool

A spokesman from RNLI Backpool said: "Our volunteers were called out at 6.40am to a person in the sea near The Imperial.

"As the lifeboat arrived the casualty had been helped to the beach but the tide was coming in quickly and he needed to be taken to safety.

"He was transferred to the lifeboat and taken to the station to await the ambulance."

