Makeover for Blackpool Tower Ballroom ahead of 125th anniversary

Bosses at Blackpool Tower Ballroom are gearing up for its 125th anniversary celebrations in May with its annual clean-up.

Every January the ballroom's 14 Edwardian crystal crystal chandeliers are lowered by hand so that each of the 1,120 light bulbs can be checked, dusted and polished.

The two main chandeliers, which both weigh one tonne, take four men to lower while the ballroom dance floor made up of more than 30,000 blocks of mahogany, oak and walnut are stripped back before being varnished and polished.

Among those to waltz, jive and foxtrot on the dance floor last year were Strictly Come Dancing contestants Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts, Joe Sugg and Graeme Swann.

The ballroom's renowned Wurlitzer organ will also be given a face lift with more than 1,000 pipes and 150 keys that need to be individually checked and tested.

General manager Kenny Mew said: "The Blackpool Tower Ballroom is home to thousands of dancers, spectators, afternoon tea-goers and tourists every year so in order to maintain it we need to take a couple of weeks out at the start of January to ensure it is looking its best.

"Our ballroom is unlike anything found in the country and to reach such a special milestone is testament to the incredible work the team do each year in maintaining it.

"From the stunning gold leaf decorations to the legendary Wurlitzer and spring dance floor, it really is a national treasure.

"We are committed to preserving this magical space for the next 125 years."