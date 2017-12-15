League of Gentlemen bring show to Blackpool stage

It’s a local show for local people, as The League Of Gentlemen will come to Blackpool Opera House next year.

The cult show returns to TV screens with special episodes on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and today announces a new live stage show The League of Gentlemen Live Again!

The BAFTA Award-winning comedy team Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton, Mark Gatiss and Jeremy Dyson will bring Royston Vasey to life at the Winter Gardens’ theatre on Tuesday, September 18.

The writers said: “The League of Gentlemen started as a live show over 20 years ago and in many ways performing in front of an audience gives us the biggest thrill of all.

“We’re overjoyed to be taking the citizens of Royston Vasey on a road-trip and can’t wait to see all the wonderful local places in our increasingly local country.

“Plus we’d already gone to the trouble of getting the costumes and learning the voices again for the TV show so we thought why not?”

Tickets, priced £35 go on sale at 9am on Wednesday at www.ticketmaster.co.uk