A 'suspicious' man made suggestive comments to a young girl while she played with her friends.

The man, believed to be in his early 20s, approached the children in Kingscote Park, Layton, at around 5pm on Thursday and 'implied that he wanted to see an item of her clothing'.

The girl refused and left the scene. The incident was later reported to police by her family.

The man is described as white with a slim build. Police described the incident as 'suspicious'.