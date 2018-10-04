Large fire breaks out at unoccupied Blackpool hotel

Six fire crews from across the Fylde coast were called to a large fire at a disused hotel in Blackpool.

The alarm was first raised just before 5.30pm on Wednesday, to say a severe fire had broken out in the roof of the property in Lonsdale Road.

At the height of the incident, around 35 firefighters were tackling the blaze, and residents living either side of the hotel were evacuated.

An aerial ladder platform was brought in from Morecambe, and after several hours, crews managed to contain the fire and stop it spreading to neighbouring properties.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.