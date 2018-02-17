It’s a magic weekend in Blackpool

The world-renowned Blackpool Magic Convention has returned with a bang, with the town geared up for yet another action-packed three-day festival.
Returning to Blackpool for the 66th time, the convention sees magicians from across the world travel to the Winter Gardens.
Among the stars is the town’s own nine-year-old magicial maestro Izzy Simpson, one of the headline acts.
Convention crowds can also expect Richard Caddell and Sooty and Magic Utopia presenting Love After Death – recent stars of ITV’s The Next Great Magician. It runs til Sunday.