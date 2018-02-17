It’s a magic weekend in Blackpool

The world-renowned Blackpool Magic Convention has returned with a bang, with the town geared up for yet another action-packed three-day festival.

Returning to Blackpool for the 66th time, the convention sees magicians from across the world travel to the Winter Gardens.

The Blackpool Magic Convention at the Winter Gardens. Pictured is Caroline Marx.

Among the stars is the town’s own nine-year-old magicial maestro Izzy Simpson, one of the headline acts.

Convention crowds can also expect Richard Caddell and Sooty and Magic Utopia presenting Love After Death – recent stars of ITV’s The Next Great Magician. It runs til Sunday.

The Blackpool Magic Convention at the Winter Gardens. Pictured is Dr Gore on a balloon motorbike.

The Blackpool Magic Convention at the Winter Gardens. Pictured is Brian Berry.

The Blackpool Magic Convention at the Winter Gardens. Pictured is Kieron Johnson.