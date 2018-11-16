Homeless man died on Blackpool streets

A homeless man died on the streets of Blackpool after years of alcohol abuse.

David Massey, 49, was found slumped in a shop doorway on Deansgate, Blackpool, by a passer-by at 8am on July 7.

A half-empty bottle of vodka was found at his side, and he had a blood alcohol level of nearly four times the legal driving limit.

At his inquest at Blackpool Town Hall on Thursday, coroner Derek Baker said Mr Massey had died from acute respiratory failure, caused by sudden inflammation of the pancreas due to alcohol toxicity.

Handing down a conclusion of an alcohol-related death, he said: “We don’t know how long he had been dead, and we don’t know when he was last seen alive. Years of alcohol abuse had weakened Mr Massey and made him susceptible to the effects of alcohol.

“He may have had similar amounts previously but his lifestyle over the years had taken its toll on David. He intended to take the alcohol but he did not intend these tragic consequences.”