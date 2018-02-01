History of Blackpool house turned hotel

Built as a grand manor house in 1869, and sited in acres of countryside, the Norbreck was purchased by JH Shorrocks in the latter years of Queen Victoria’s reign.

He initially used the house to entertain his friends and colleagues at lavish weekend parties and as word spread of his grandiose entertainments, so did the number of people calling themselves “friends and colleagues.” The astute Mr Shorrocks, not slow to seize an opportunity, started to take paying guests. In 1912, he took the plunge to form a public company, at the same time increasing the size of Manor House and naming it the Norbreck Hall Hydro.

Aerial view showing the Norbreck Castle Hotel, Blackpool, in November 1980

In the early 30s, he added an elegant ballroom, swimming pool and solarium. The Hydro was patronised by the nobility and British upper classes. During the Second World War, the Hydro was used by the civil service. And in 1952, a refurbished hotel was opened. It included 400 rooms, five tennis courts, bowling green, ballroom and two cocktail bars. After being bought by Mrs Rose, it was purchased by Mr Farley, who changed the name to the Norbreck Castle.

This photograph of the then Norbreck Hydro reveals extensive courts at the hotel which must have rivalled Wimbledon