'Growing concern' for missing Blackpool man Mark Thomas

Lancashire Police are "growing increasingly concerned" for the welfare of a man who is missing from his home in Blackpool.

Mark Thomas, 45, was last seen in the Brunswick area of the town at around 12:40pm this afternoon.

Mark is 6ft 1in tall of slim build with short grey hair.

We believe he is wearing blue jogging bottoms, a red Regatta jacket and brown/Khaki coloured Adidas trainers.

PS Mark Douglas said: “Mark could be in the Blackpool or Fleetwood areas – if you have seen him please let us know.

“Mark if you are reading this, please let someone know you’re okay.”

Anyone with information about where he might be is urged to call Blackpool Police on 01253 604290 or 101 quoting log number 678 of Septembr 15.