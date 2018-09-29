Firemasters go out with a bang at Championships

Have your say

Team Canada showed off their explosive talents at the World Fireworks Championship.

A spectacular display from the team, called Firemaster, took place off the Blackpool Tower Headland last night.

Picture by Rob Lock

It was due to take place on September 21 but was postponed due to bad weather.

Canada competed against French team Pandora Pyrotechnie and Romanian team Pyro-Technic, whose displays went off without a hitch earlier this month.

The winner will be announced on October 5, with a grand fireworks display from Titanium UK.