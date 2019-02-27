Firefighters rescue injured motorcyclist from field in Blackpool

Firefighters rescued an injured motorcyclist after he came off his bike in a field in Blackpool.

Members of the Fire Brigade had to carry the man, who was in a field off Garstang Road West, to a waiting Ambulance so that he could be taken to hospital.

A spokesman for the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, which was called to the scene at 5.52pm today, said: "Two fire engines and crews from Blackpool went to the rescue of a motorcyclist who was injured when he came off his motorcycle in a field in the vicinity of Garstang Road West, Blackpool.

"Firefighters carried the casualty to the ambulance and he was taken to hospital."