Blackpool’s own Dancing On Ice champ Dan Whiston has been given a new role on the ITV show from next year.

The 41-year-old, above with resort actress Hayley Tamaddon, said: “I’ve won the show three times, which makes now the perfect time to take the step up to this new role as associate creative director, which will give me the opportunity to work closely with all of our new celebrities, and I can’t wait to get going.”