Creative Zoe to get slap-up chippy tea!

Congratulations to nine-year-old Zoe Leigh Scammell who is the winner of our recent Paint Santa competition, sponsored by Harry Ramsden’s.

Zoe, who attends Rossall School, beat off competition from hundreds of other youngsters from across the Fylde coast in our popular festive contest.

Her entry was judged to be the best and Olivia wins a slap-up family meal to the value of £100 courtesy of Harry Ramsden’s plus a sackful of Christmas presents.

Two runners up – Niamh McShane from Great Eccleston and Emmie Laney from South Shore, also pick up a £50 Harry Ramsden meal voucher.

All the entries are on display in Harry Ramsden’s.