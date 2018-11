A coastguard rescue was launched early this morning after a person was spotted in the sea near the Tower Headland in Blackpool.

RNLI volunteers were called out at 2.10am following the sighting of the man. Coastguard's from Lytham and Fleetwood were also called out to help in the rescue.

Blackpool Police and ambulance services had already helped the person to safety by the time the coastguard had arrived.