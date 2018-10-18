Boxes open up a world of wonder

A Blackpool primary school shook up its curriculum with a surprise set of ‘mystery’ projects.

Children at Mereside Primary School, on Langdale Road, unwrapped gold boxes to discover clues about the subjects they would be learning about. Both pupils and teachers had no idea what the mystery boxes contained.

Principal Sarah Bamber said: “There was such excitement when the children opened their boxes and they were delighted with what they found inside.

“There has been an amazing buzz around school. Mystery Box Week has allowed the children to plan, ask questions and follow their own lines of enquiry from what they found inside.”

Head girl Molly Livesey said: “We got a forensics set and have planned for a prison themed week where we can look at how to be a detective.

“We would love to do it again as it has been lots of fun, and has allowed us to plan our own learning with something different.”

Head boy Callum Farran added: “We sat as a class with flipchart paper and have planned a full investigation across every day of the week.

“We will be creating a crime scene which we then will have to investigate as detectives and will be bringing ‘Murderous Maths’ into it along the way.”

Teacher Lauren Richardson said: “Allowing the children to decide what and how they learn this week is empowering.

“Children are demonstrating a creative flare they don’t always get to demonstrate in day-to-day lessons. Our class were so excited and the day went so quickly!”